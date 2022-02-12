Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €220.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €220.00 ($252.87) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($226.44) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €198.00 ($227.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($212.64) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €184.00 ($211.49) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €183.19 ($210.57).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €174.30 ($200.34) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €169.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €160.02. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($108.91) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($133.76).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.