Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several brokerages have commented on ALT. B. Riley lowered their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 8.6% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 384,548 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 816,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

