Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

ZNGA opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after acquiring an additional 989,291 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

