Analysts Issue Forecasts for CME Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

CME opened at $241.03 on Friday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $182.11 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $449,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

