National Bank Financial Weighs in on H2O Innovation Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter.

HEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. boosted their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$220.04 million and a P/E ratio of 88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.47.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.63 million.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

