Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after buying an additional 254,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

