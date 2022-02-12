Brokers Issue Forecasts for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

