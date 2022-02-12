Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GlobalFoundries Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GFS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

GFS stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $73.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.