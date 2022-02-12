Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.85. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 10,432 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR)
