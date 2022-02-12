Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $43.00 price target on the stock. Inotiv traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $40.38. 768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Inotiv by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $514.98 million, a PE ratio of -179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

