Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,110.79

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,110.79 ($15.02) and traded as low as GBX 871 ($11.78). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.90), with a volume of 29,593 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £189.44 million and a P/E ratio of 48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 996.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.79.

In other Water Intelligence news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of Water Intelligence stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.96), for a total value of £590,000 ($797,836.38).

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

