Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as low as C$1.55. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 24,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Centamin alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,311.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,000 shares in the company, valued at C$252,239.20.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.