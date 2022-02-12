Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as low as C$1.55. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 24,500 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62.
Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
