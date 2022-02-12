Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.51

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.51 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.76). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.74), with a volume of 70,791 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £228.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.51.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

