Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.64

Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.64 and traded as high as $31.10. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 2,257 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

