Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Decreases By 98.9%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLRY opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.04.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.
