Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 79.1% in January

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TSGTY stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $57.34.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
