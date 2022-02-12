Short Interest in Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Rises By 5,000.0%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS VIVXF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Avivagen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

