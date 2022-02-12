WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WLDBF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.