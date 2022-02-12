Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Telekom Austria is the principal provider of fixed, mobile, data and Internet services in Austria. The company’s fastest growing business segment is Internet, where Telekom Austria is one of the leaders with a significant market share. The company also owns Czech On-Line. (Company Press Release) “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.92) to €9.80 ($11.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
About Telekom Austria
Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.
