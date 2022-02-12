Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target Raised to €60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €58.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($68.97) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

