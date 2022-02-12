Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “
A number of other analysts also recently commented on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($87.36) to €78.50 ($90.23) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($78.16) to €63.00 ($72.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.85.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
