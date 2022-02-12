Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.