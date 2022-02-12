Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Head to Head Survey

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EzFill and Asbury Automotive Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group $7.13 billion 0.52 $254.40 million $24.71 6.54

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EzFill and Asbury Automotive Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Asbury Automotive Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus target price of $226.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.30%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than EzFill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and Asbury Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group 5.11% 43.39% 13.16%

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

