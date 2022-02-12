Financial Review: Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lottery.com and Taoping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lottery.com currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.94%. Given Lottery.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Taoping.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lottery.com and Taoping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com N/A N/A -$3.17 million N/A N/A Taoping $11.06 million 1.69 -$17.69 million N/A N/A

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taoping.

Risk & Volatility

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A 2,993.27% 9.50% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lottery.com beats Taoping on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. Trident Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping, Inc. provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

