Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWCH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

SWCH stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.18 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $815,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,661,000. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,735 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Switch by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

