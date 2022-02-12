MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($258.62) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($200.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($252.87) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($275.86) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($258.62) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($258.62) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €210.38 ($241.81).

MTX opened at €196.35 ($225.69) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($185.69) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($258.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €183.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €191.25.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

