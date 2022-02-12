JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €250.00 ($287.36) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($270.11) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($252.87) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €225.33 ($259.00).

EPA RI opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($156.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €203.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €196.24.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

