Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.