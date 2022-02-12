Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €83.00 by Berenberg Bank

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €83.00 ($95.40) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.08% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($77.01) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.92) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($93.10) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($71.26) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €59.60 ($68.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €63.66 and its 200-day moving average is €64.05. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €56.35 ($64.77) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($83.39).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

