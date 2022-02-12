Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Hershey Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hershey in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

NYSE HSY opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.