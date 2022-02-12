Research Analysts Set Expectations for Carrier Global Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

