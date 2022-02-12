Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of FMTX opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $529.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

