Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

NYSE:CPT opened at $165.94 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,645,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,692,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

