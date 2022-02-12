Oppenheimer Comments on NCR Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCR. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NCR has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

