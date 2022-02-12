Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target Cut to €2,500.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from €2,750.00 ($3,160.92) to €2,500.00 ($2,873.56) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,893.75.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. Adyen has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

