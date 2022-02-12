K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.42

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.42 ($16.57) and traded as high as €20.53 ($23.60). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €20.41 ($23.46), with a volume of 1,786,599 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.42.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

