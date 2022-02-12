Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.66. The stock has a market cap of C$863.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$16.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.28). On average, equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

