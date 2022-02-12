PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$17.28 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

