Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,367.50.

ASBFY stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.4151 dividend. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

