Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $214.70

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 214.70 ($2.90) and traded as high as GBX 221 ($2.99). Devro shares last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.97), with a volume of 109,074 shares.

DVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) target price on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £366.45 million and a PE ratio of 13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

