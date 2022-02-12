Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $5.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,971.85.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,561.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,588.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,748.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

