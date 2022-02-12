Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.36

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.36 and traded as high as $145.25. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $135.24, with a volume of 2,061,951 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $5,780,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.