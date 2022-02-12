Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.36

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.36 and traded as high as $145.25. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $135.24, with a volume of 2,061,951 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $5,780,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.