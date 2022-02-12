Analysts Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.10.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.79. The company has a market cap of C$53.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$22.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

