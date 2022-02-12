Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Up 343.3% in January

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 343.3% from the January 15th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Vaccinex news, CEO Maurice Zauderer bought 1,801,801 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacob B. Frieberg bought 90,090 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 356,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

