Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Expands By 760.1%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 760.1% from the January 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $2.42 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

