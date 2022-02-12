Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SNPS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $295.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.27. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $8,451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

