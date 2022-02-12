Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ BUR opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

