StockNews.com Downgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to Hold

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.
Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $173.79 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
