StockNews.com Downgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to Hold

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $173.79 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

