San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SJT stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

