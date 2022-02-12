San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
SJT stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.