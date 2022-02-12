United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) & Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Financial Analysis

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get United States Cellular alerts:

This table compares United States Cellular and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular 3.25% 2.98% 1.34% Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A

This table compares United States Cellular and Sidus Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular $4.04 billion 0.66 $229.00 million $1.52 20.30 Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United States Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of United States Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of United States Cellular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United States Cellular and Sidus Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular 1 0 4 0 2.60 Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

United States Cellular currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.38%. Given United States Cellular’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United States Cellular is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Summary

United States Cellular beats Sidus Space on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space Inc. is focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch and data collection. Sidus Space Inc. is based in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.